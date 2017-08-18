ACLU reacts to 'Unite the Right' rally

Violence broke out at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: NBC)

BOISE - Is there, or should there be a limit to free speech in the United States?

Following the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter protester was killed, many of us have been debating that question.

And the ACLU is in the heart of that debate -- wrestling with the issue of whether to defend the rights of white supremacists.

Leo Morales is the executive director for the ACLU of Idaho.

Morales says the agency rejects racism, bigotry and hate in all forms.

With that being said, all and any groups have the right to free speech, those rights are immediately taken away once violence is involved.

In reference to the "Unite the Right" rally, Morales says the group does have the right to free speech and peaceful assembly, but it's important to distinguish that from violence.

“In light of Charlottesville it's important to note that the First Amendment cannot and ever be a shield for violence, and it's important for all Idahoans to know that," said Morales.

The ACLU says its lawyers review each request for help on a case-by-case basis, but take the clear position that the First Amendment does not protect people who incite or engage in violence.

