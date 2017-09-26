KTVB
ACHD raises $170,000 for Camp Rainbow Gold

Mark Johnson, KTVB 4:07 PM. MDT September 26, 2017

It is the time of year for charity golf tournaments and the 16th annual ACHD Charity Golf Tournament over the weekend raised a record amount to support Camp Rainbow Gold.

Through donations from individuals and local businesses, ACHD presented the non-profit organization that provides support for children battling cancer and their families with a check for $170,000 at the Club at Spurwing Saturday afternoon.

That's $10,000 more than last year.

A panel at the highway district changes up the recipient every year and enlists the support of the entire department to pitch in.

