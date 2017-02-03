ACHD encourages residents to clear storm drains on their property

ACHD is warning residents to be ready for some possible flooding as the snow begins to melt. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Several weeks ago rain and melting snow pooled and caused flooding around Ada County. All that water left standing soon froze again, now the Ada County Highway District is ready for round two.

"Our crews have been prepared for this we saw some flooding a few weeks ago we have our trucks ready if flooding should happen with this weather," said ACHD spokeswoman Nicole DuBois.

DuBois says the agency is equipped with vacuum trucks and can dispatch the vehicles where needed but will be responding to calls on a priority basis.

"We do have a flooding priority, there's a threat of loss of life, loss of property and then nuisance flooding," said DuBois.

ACHD manages over 30,000 storm drains and has launched an interactive tool on its website so the public can locate drains nearby and help keep them clear.

"On the website it was five blocks down 13th Street here toward downtown, but the water on the corner there has a hard time getting there with all the snow that has blocked it," explained Todd Martin, manager of Sun Ray Cafe in Hyde Park.

The area is on an older siphon drain system and last time rain and melting snow caused his restaurant to flood he used a pressure washer to make a manmade river to the nearest drain, an effort that took around eight hours.

"We spent the whole day me and Scotty from across the street really working on it and making sure the water would flow somewhere," said Martin.

As of noon Friday, Martin hasn't seen any rain yet but says he will be ready standing by with his pressure washer.

"We just got to deal with it and keep working as a team, roll with the punches and keep working as a team until we get through it," said Martin.

