Abandoned hedgehog found at Lucky Peak

BOISE -- Lucky Peak rangers are urging people not to dump unwanted pets in the wild after a hedgehog was rescued near the Lucky Peak recreation area.

The hedgehog was found Thursday near Barclay Bay.

Hedgehogs are not native to Idaho, and can die when exposed to extreme heat or cold. Lucky Peak officials say the animal was someone's pet, and was apparently distressed to go from living in a cage to the outdoors.

"He or she was expectedly a bit frightened and withdrew into its defenses, but after a few moments of picture taking was warming up quickly and exploring," rangers posted on Facebook.

The hedgehog was taken to the Idaho Humane Society, and will be placed up for adoption.

