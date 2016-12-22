AAA expects record holiday travel

AAA is expecting a record number of travelers this holiday season. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

BOISE - Christmas is just a few days away, and AAA is expecting a record number of travelers this holiday season.

According to AAA, more than 103 million people will visit friends and family between Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. In the Gem State, AAA expects more than 514,000 Idahoans to join.

"So plenty of advanced planning is huge,” AAA Public Affairs Manager Matthew Conde said. “Knowing where you're going to be, letting family members know when you're going to be there so if something does happen, like a weather event, they know what to expect. But definitely advanced planning. You're going to be sharing the roads with a lot of people so that's very important to keep in mind."

Conde recommends checking car batteries before leaving and keeping sand or kitty litter in the car to help with traction in case you get stuck.

As for gas, prices are going up slightly, but AAA said it’s still a huge holiday saving compared to what prices were last season.

