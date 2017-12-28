A look back at the top local stories of 2017

Volunteers help clear snow off the roof of Cambridge Elementary School. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

BOISE - As we bid farewell to 2017 and welcome in 2018, we're taking a look at some of the biggest local stories to make headlines over the last 12 months.

From severe weather and its aftermath to horrific acts of violence and tragic disasters, 2017 had its share of heartbreak. But there were many bright spots - and one dark day brought on by the total solar eclipse - that made for a memorable 2017.

HISTORIC SNOW

The year began with a snowstorm that dumped as much as 17 inches of snow in some parts of the Treasure valley and a whole lot more in Idaho's mountains. The historic storms created a nightmare scenario on the roads around the region, resulting in hundreds of crashes and slide offs in January and over a week's worth of school closures.

The upside to all that snow? A glorious ski season for local resorts.

SEVERE FLOODING

The heavy snow had a lingering effect long after winter had ended. The meltoff was massive and, in some areas, devastating.

Some residents near the Boise River were forced from their homes for weeks.

A similar situation developed in the Wood River Valley where residents were urged to evacuate due to the Big Wood River overflowing its banks. A Ketchum man died while helping a resident in a flooded basement.

In Boise, estimates to repair large stretches of the Greenbelt that eroded in the record-breaking water flow approached $1 million.

SOLAR ECLIPSE

2017 will also be remembered as the year of the solar eclipse. Though projections fell short of the million visitors some thought would flock to Idaho for the totality viewing in Weiser and other places, it was a moment that, for those who witnessed it, will never be forgotten.

ACTS OF VIOLENCE

Horrific acts of deadly violence marred the year around the region.

In January, a Nampa man abducted and then stabbed his ex-wife to death before causing a deadly crash.

In September, a man accused of strangling Boise teenager Sierra Bush, and throwing her body in a creek pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Then in October, three people, including a gunman, died after a Meridian home invasion ended in the house engulfed in flames.

And as the year comes to a close, a man suspected in the killings of two women and a 14-year-old girl at a home in Caldwell remains at large. Michael Bullinger is considered armed and dangerous.

TAMARACK TRAGEDY

Propane from an abandoned gas line caused a tragic cabin fire that took the lives of four people at Tamarack Resort in September. Two of the victims were members of the Idaho National Guard. The other two were children.

BERGDAHL SENTENCED

Hailey native Bowe Bergdahl's three-year legal ordeal ended in November when a military judge ordered a dishonorable discharge, but spared him prison time. Bergahl was charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after he abandoned his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He spent nearly five years in captivity at the hands of the Taliban.

BOOMING BOISE

2017 will be remembered as a year of booming times around the region, especially in the Boise area.

Home prices in the City of Trees hit record highs, while developers scrambled to find lots to build or develop for the influx of new residents.

The Boise metro area also boomed as doors opened at a half-dozen new hotels, and city leaders cut the ribbons on many other commercial and city-owned properties, including the big expansion of the Boise Centre.

And the year begins with serious debates over new projects proposed in and around the Boise valley.

But there was resolution to one controversial plan. In December, we learned that Boise had lost its bid to bring an F-35 mission to Gowen Field.

GENEROUS COMMUNITY

Through all of the hard times in 2017, one constant source of inspiration was the generosity and compassion of the wonderful families who make up our community.

Month after month, day after day, our neighbors continue to show the pioneer spirit of this great place by reaching out to give a hand up to those who have been wronged, hurt or are struggling.

Expect that humanity we saw happen countless times last year to continue in the new year.

With that we say so long to 2017, and look forward to the many positive events sure to come in 2018.

