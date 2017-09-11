9/11 tribute travels across the Treasure Valley

Runners took the Flag of Honor for a 40-mile trek across the Treasure Valley Monday morning. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - In honor of the September 11th attacks, Mission 43, an Idaho veterans organization, is holding a moving tribute that is traveling from Lucky Peak Reservoir to Caldwell today.

Throughout the day, teams made up of local organizations are running with a special flag across the valley in honor of the victims of 9/11.

The Flag of Honor bears the names of every first responder and citizen killed during the attack. It is being passed from person to person during the 40-mile trek.

The tribute started at Lucky Peak at 8:46 a.m. Monday, the same time Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center in 2001.

Along the way, the flag stopped for a moment of silence at the times Flight 75 hit the South Tower, Flight 77 hit the Pentagon, and Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.

The flag will travel all day until it reaches its final destination in Caldwell at Veterans Memorial Hall.

Bryan Madden, Mission 43 program manager, says today's tribute is a special way for Idaho to recognize the brave men and woman that died 16 years ago.

"9/11 has really impacted us in tremendous ways, it's really shaped who we are in the military, so for us to honor the first responders, and civilians that died that day, it is really important to us. It has absolutely shaped our lives in what we've done," said Madden.

The tribute will end in Caldwell at 6 p.m. with a special ceremony for the Flag of Honor. That will be followed by an "Old Glory" BBQ that will feature food trucks and music. The event is open to the public.

For more information click here.

© 2017 KTVB-TV