9/11 golf tournament held for first responders

The golf tournament at Falcon Crest helps first responders. (Photo: KTVB)

KUNA - On the 16th anniversary of 9/11, Boise fire, police and EMS gathered to remember all the victims, including all the first responders.

The golf course at Falcon Crest was packed this morning for the 9th annual 9/11 golf tournament. As many as 40 teams participated today.

“It's nice to get together on this day and remember how significant that day was."

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to assist injured officers and firefighters and their families in time of need.

