8-vehicle crash snarls I-84 traffic

Idaho State Police (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- A major pile-up east of Boise blocked a westbound lane of I-84 for hours Monday night.

Idaho State Police say the wreck happened just before 9 p.m. near the Boise Stage Stop.

Eight vehicles in total - including a semi truck - were involved in the collision. Police say no one was injured.

The lane was shut down for about three hours, but has since been reopened. The cause of the pile-up remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KTVB