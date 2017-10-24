7 Cares Coat Drive still needs coats

The Salvation Army is still in need of about 300 coats for its annual coat drive. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The 7 Cares Coat Drive is quickly coming to a close at the end of October.

Major Rhonda Lloyd with the Salvation Army says with time running out, they still need a lot of help from the community.

"These kids are coming to school before the sun comes out so we need the community to come alongside and make sure these kids have coats," said Lloyd.

This year about 600 kids have made a request to the Salvation Army for a warm winter coat.

As the coat drive is quickly coming to an end, the Salvation Army is only halfway to their goal.

Even with the goal of raising 600 coats, Lloyd says there are even more kids in need.

"We are anticipating that as many as 800 kids will need a coat this year," said Lloyd.

The Salvation Army says right now there is a good amount of coats available for teenagers, but they still need a lot of coats for kids aged 10 and under.

The coat drive is looking for coats that are new or gently used, and it's easy to give to the 7 Cares Coat Drive.

You can drop off new or gently used coats to any Treasure Valley Fred Meyers, CapED locations, Salvation Army centers or the KTVB studios.

