6 disciplined after abuse allegations at home for disabled

Southwest Idaho Treatment Center (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Officials with Idaho's welfare agency say six employees no longer are employed at a treatment center for people with severe disabilities after investigating allegations of staffers physically and psychologically abusing residents.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday it finished its investigation, saying that two employees psychologically and physically abused residents at a unit of the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa. Four other employees knew about the abuse but did not report it, which is considered neglect.

Seven of the center's 20 residents were allegedly abused.

The department added that local police have been notified.

Department Director Russ Barron says six employees engaging in this kind of behavior is too many, but he's grateful the investigation revealed the problem to be limited.

