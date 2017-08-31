5-year-old wandering alone hit by car in Meridian

Ambulance (Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN -- A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car in Meridian Wednesday night.

Police say the child has autism, and had wandered away from his home before the collision.

According to Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea, the 5-year-old was in the middle of Franklin Road near Rose Circle when he was hit at about 9:15 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling at a low speed, but the impact fractured the boy's femur, Basterrechea said.

Basterrechea said Wednesday's incident is not the first time the child had wandered away from his home. He has been placed into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

