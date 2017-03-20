5-year-old drowns in creek in Elmore County

Elmore County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTVB)

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says a 5-year-old boy drowned in a swift-moving creek Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies along with personnel from Elmore County Search and Rescue, Elmore Ambulance Service, Prairie Quick Response Unit, Air St. Luke's and a Forest Service law enforcement officer were dispatched to Willow Creek Trail Head off Blacks Creek Road yesterday afternoon for a child who fell in the water.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead has not released the child's name to protect the family's privacy. He said they are having a hard time dealing with this tragedy.

Hollinshead says the family has stopped to check out the area and made a campfire when the accident happened.

