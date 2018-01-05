5 inmates hurt in gang fight at IMSI

BOISE -- Five men were injured after a clash between two prison gangs at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution south of Boise, officials say.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, the fight happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Seventeen inmates total were involved in the fight, which officials say started as a disturbance between members of two gangs, officially classified as "security threat groups." It's unclear whether all five of the men injured were gang members.

The injured inmates were taken to a local hospital for treatment. All are expected to survive.

IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray said no weapons were used during the fight, and no IMSI staff were hurt.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office has been called in to help investigate the incident.

© 2018 KTVB-TV