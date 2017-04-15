(Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - More than 2,000 runners, a crowd of cheering fans, and the sun all came out Saturday for the 40th annual Race to Robie Creek.

The half-marathon started at noon in Fort Boise Park, continued into the foothills and up and over Aldape Summit, finishing up at Robie Creek, a few miles north of Lucky Peak Dam.

KTVB flew the Sky7 drone over Shaw Mountain Road to bring you a bird’s-eye view of the runners shortly after the race started.





Each year, the Race to Robie Creek has a theme, with many runners in costumes. This year’s theme was “Retro Robie: Forty Years of Pain and Suffering.” Runners were encouraged to show up dressed for their favorite themes from any of the past races.

“I got my old-school Bears jacket on and some shorty-shorts,” Matt Frey said.

“It is just such a great community of people. People are so nice,” said Lorian Gans, a race organizer. “I remember when I would run, there were always people along the course who would encourage me, and in turn you would do that for other people.”

Erik Teig and Morgan Arritola, both from Boise, were the top male and female finishers.

More video is on the way. If you ran the Race to Robie Creek, be sure to check back here later this evening to see yourself cross the finish line!

