40th annual Race to Robie Creek Saturday

Saturday marks the 40th annual Race to Robie Creek

And despite the unusual snow Thursday, organizers are expecting good conditions for the race.

You can watch a time lapse video of the course taken today.

Organizers say this isn't the first time it snowed the day before the half-marathon or even on race day.

They say the road can take a lot of water and don't expect the 2,400 runners to do damage or make much impact on the road.

“The road is in great shape we picked up garbage last weekend and I ran it two weeks ago, you would expect with the winter we had to have snow on the back side, there was no snow, and I think with the little snow we got today, by noon tomorrow it will be gone,” says organizer Brian Rencher.





We ran into three ladies who were running the course today, and weren't so sure conditions would be ideal tomorrow, just because of the amount of snow the mountain got today.

“It's going to be slushy and muddy tomorrow you're definitely going to want to have shoes with lots of traction on the downhill, it’s going to slow you down, you're going to have to watch your footing, and if you have tender ankles you might not want to come out, they may roll,” says one runner.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

