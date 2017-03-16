4-year-old hit by car after wandering away from Boise home

BOISE -- A 4-year-old boy who had wandered away from his parents was hit by a car on State Street Wednesday night.
The collision happened at 7:16 p.m. near the Alamosa Street intersection.
Witnesses told Boise Police the child ran out into traffic just before he was struck. Investigators say the boy had left a nearby home without his parents realizing.
He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police say.
The 67-year-old driver who hit the boy did not need medical attention. He was not cited, according to the department.
The incident remains under investigation.
