4 hurt in State Street collision

State St/Hwy16 crash (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

ADA COUNTY -- Four people were hospitalized after a wreck in Ada County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at 6:49 p.m. at West State Street and Highway 16.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a pickup and a Subaru car collided in the intersection. The pickup rolled several times, a spokesman said.

There were three people inside the Subaru and at least one had to be cut from the wreckage of the car by emergency responders.

The three car occupants and the driver of the pickup were all taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

It's unclear whether either driver has been cited for the wreck.



