31st annual Idaho City Chili Cook Off Saturday

The Idaho City Chili Cook Off will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18.

IDAHO CITY - Coming up Saturday is the 31st annual Chili Cook Off in Idaho City.

They're expecting snow for the event and that means the Steamboat Gulch sledding area will still be open.

To create a more spring-like atmosphere, organizers have been painting tulips on the snow, and kids can paint flowers Saturday.

The annual chili cook off is a major fundraiser for the Idaho City Chamber of Commerce.

It's scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho City visitors center.

Judging will be at noon.

Everyone's invited to enjoy chili and other food, as well as a raffle and live music.

Admission is $5 per person 13 and older, and $3 for children 12 and younger.

