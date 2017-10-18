3 little pigs found wandering in Caldwell

Are these your three little pigs? (Photo: Caldwell Police)

BOISE -- Maybe their house blew down?

Police are looking for the owners of three piglets found running loose in Caldwell Tuesday.

An animal control officer for the Caldwell Police Department caught the trio after they were spotted in the area of Laster Lane and War Eagle Road.

The piglets are being cared for at the West Valley Humane Society until their owner is found. The shelter can be reached at 208-455-5920.

