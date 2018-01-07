3 families displaced from homes after 2-alarm fire

Twelve people have been displaced after a fire at the Whitewater Park Apartments. (Photo: Natalie Shaver / KTVB)

BOISE - Three families have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out early Sunday morning at a Boise apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the Whitewater Park Apartments around 3:30 a.m. after getting multiple calls about flames on the roof of one of the buildings.

“That was crazy because you don’t expect that to ever really happen,” said Mikayla Quarnberg, a resident who lives in the building.

Boise Fire Battalion Chief Aaron Hummel said the fire began in the chimney on a third-floor apartment and spread to the attic.

Crews were able to contain the fire to two third floor units in about 45 minutes. Apartments on the second floor have water damage.

No one was hurt in the fire, but Hummel said a firefighter slipped off the of the roof and was dangling from a gutter. That firefighter radioed for help and other crews could assist him. He is okay.

“Fortunately, it was above one of these balconies as opposed to a couple of feet over. It would have been a different story,” Hummel said.

Seven engines and two ladder trucks responded.

The Union Burn Out Fund and American Red Cross are assisting the displaced families.



