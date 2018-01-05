27-year-old killed by Boise Police identified

BOISE --The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers Thursday night.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Robert Hansen. He died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Hansen is currently listed as a fugitive out of Twin Falls County. Records show he served prison time for convictions including domestic battery, aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

Hansen died just after 7:30 p.m. during a traffic stop near 111 South 27th Street in Boise.

According to police, Hansen - who was sitting in the backseat of the car - pulled out a handgun during the traffic stop and threatened officers and the woman driving the car.

The officers called for backup, and ultimately fired at Hansen, killing him.

The officers who fired at Hansen were identified Friday as Officer K. Zubizarreta and Officer A. Crist, both 10-year veterans of the force. Crist was previously cleared in a 2016 shooting.

The woman who had been driving the car was able to get out safely. She and Hansen knew each other, investigators say, but their exact relationship has not been released.

Police say it is too early to tell whether Hansen fired his own gun before he was shot. The shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, led by Idaho State Police.

