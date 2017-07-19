26-year-old fatally electrocuted at Vale mining facility

Dalton Rodriguez (Photo: Courtesy of Ron Reanier)

VALE, Oregon -- A young worker was killed in an accident at a mining facility in eastern Oregon Friday.

According to the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Dalton Rodriguez was working on the property of EP Minerals' plant in Vale when he was electrocuted.

Sheriff Brian Wolfe said Rodriguez was changing 30-foot hand aluminum pipes in handline sprinklers when one of the poles came in contact with an overhead power line, electrocuting him.

Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, but did not survive.

Wolfe said Rodriguez was working for Idaho-based temp agency American Staffing, but could not confirm whether he had been contracted by EP Minerals. The company's Vale plant, located west of town on Graham Boulevard, mines diatomaceous earth.

The sheriff's office has concluded its investigation, and no charges have been filed against the company.

© 2017 KTVB-TV