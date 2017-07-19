Idaho State Police (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- A New Plymouth man was killed early Wednesday morning after his pickup overturned in Caldwell.

The crash happened between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sand Hollow Road.

Idaho State Police say 22-year-old John Cushman was headed north when his Ford F250 went off the right side of the road into gravel. Cushman lost control and the pickup swerved back onto the pavement before rolling several times.

Cushman was partially ejected from the pickup's cab, and was trapped when paramedics arrived. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, police say.

