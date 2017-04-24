22-year-old hurt in Connector motorcycle crash

Motorcycle (Photo: KTVB file)

BOISE -- A young man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he wrecked his motorcycle in Boise.

Idaho State Police say 22-year-old Christopher Millspaugh of Boise was headed west on the Connector near 17th Street when the crash happened at 1:27 a.m.

Millspaugh's motorcycle went off the right side of the road, hitting a concrete barrier and a light pole. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and off the Connector, landing near Front Street.

He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Information about the severity of his injuries was not immediately available.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. It's unclear what caused Millspaugh to lose control.

Millspaugh was wearing a helmet when the wreck happened, police say.



