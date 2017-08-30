2017 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicks off

It was Kids' Day at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic which kicked off Wednesday morning. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - The 2017 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicked off at Ann Morrison Park early Wednesday morning.

Day one was highlighted by the inflation and display of 20 different hot air balloons.

Families lined up early at Ann Morrison Park for Kids' Day, and their turn to take a balloon ride.

Wednesday, all the balloons were tethered to the ground, but kids still enjoyed their short flight.

"It's really cool how they have gotten so many air balloons out here," said 10-year-old Joshua Jimenez.

For some kids, it was the first time they ever had the chance to ride in a hot air balloon.





"It was kind of scary, I thought the fire was going to come down and burn our hair," said MaraLee Webb.

Most kids KTVB talked with said it was a little scary, but that they were ready to jump in line to do it again.

"It was awesome, we were so high, we like flew away," said Carter Webb.

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic continues Thursday with “Media Day.”

Weather permitting, more than 30 balloons are expected to climb to the Boise sky shortly after 7:30 a.m.

For full details on the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, check out our event guide.

© 2017 KTVB-TV