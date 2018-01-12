20-year-old hit and killed on Fairview identified

BOISE -- The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Boise man who died after he was struck by three cars on Fairview Avenue Wednesday night.

Abdulaziz Madallah Ayedh Alenezi, 20, died from blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

According to investigators, Alenezi's vehicle was stopped in the road near Shamrock Avenue. He was standing outside the car when he was hit in quick succession by three drivers headed east on Fairview Avenue.

The first driver stopped, police say; the second two did not. Police are still searching for those drivers.

Alenezi died at the scene. His death was ruled an accident.

It's not clear why Alenezi was stopped in the roadway. Police say his vehicle did not have its lights on.

The case remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Boise Police.

