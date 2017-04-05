2 more children die in aftermath of Caldwell wreck

Kimberly and Ulises Vera Guzman (Photo: Courtesy of Vera Guzman family)

CALDWELL -- Two more children have died from their injuries days after the Caldwell crash that claimed the life of their older brother.

According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, 3-year-old Ulises Vera-Guzman and 9-year-old Kimberly Vera-Guzman both died at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center after being removed from life support. Both children were pronounced dead April 1, but left on life support for some time after that so their organs could be donated.

Both children were injured in a March 30 crash at Homedale and Farmway roads that also killed 12-year-old Jesus Manuel Vera-Guzman.

According to Idaho State Police, 32-year-old Manuel Vera Gonzalez of Boise was headed west in a van when he ran a stop sign, pulling out in front of a northbound pickup truck.

Jesus and Kimberly were not wearing seatbelts; Ulises was buckled in in the backseat, according to the coroners in Ada and Canyon County. All three died of blunt force trauma related to the wreck.

The deaths have been ruled accidental.

The family of the three children have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the hospital bills and funerals. To contribute, click here.

