2 men in jail after stabbing

BOISE - Two men are in custody after a stabbing at a club early Saturday morning, according to Boise police.

Robert Sanchez, 32, is charged with aggravated battery and Alejandro Vasquez Aranda, 24, is charged with accessory.

Boise Police Lt. Charles Lebar said officers responded to call about a stabbing that happened after an argument at the Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club around 2 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived two people appeared to have stab wounds, Lebar said. He did not know if they were later taken to the hospital.

While police investigated, Lebar said officers received a tip that Sanchez and Aranda left the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Officers did find a truck matching that description, so they conducted a traffic stop and found Sanchez and Aranda, he said.

Officers arrested the men and they were booked into the Ada County jail.

