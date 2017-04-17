2 injured in 4-vehicle crash on Five Mile Road

Two people were taken to a Boise hospital Monday evening after a crash involving four vehicles on Five Mile Road. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - Two people were taken to a Boise hospital Monday evening after a rush-hour crash involving four vehicles.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Five Mile Road just south of Ustick Road.

A Boise police officer on scene said a car traveling north on Five Mile crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle. A chain reaction crash involving the other two vehicles followed.

The two people who were taken to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

At this point, police are still investigating the crash, and have not said if any citations will be issued.

Several lanes of Five Mile were shut down for more than an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

