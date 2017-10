MERIDIAN -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Chinden Boulevard.

The wreck happened at 7:15 a.m. just before Ten Mile Road.

Dispatchers say only one car was involved in the crash.

A lane on eastbound Chinden Boulevard is blocked, and traffic is moving slowly in the area. Drivers should use caution or take another route.

