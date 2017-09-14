2 handguns found in baggage at Boise Airport

(Photo: TSA)

BOISE -- The Transportation Security Administration stopped fliers from carrying handguns onto airplanes in their baggage twice this week at the Boise Airport.

The first firearm - a loaded .45 pistol - was found Monday in the carry-on bag of a man headed to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. TSA officers found the second - a Glock 22 .380 pistol, also loaded - was spotted Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The woman who tried to bring the gun through security was headed to Denver, authorities say.

In both cases, TSA officers saw the guns when their owners put their carry-on bags through the X-ray scanner. Boise Police were notified, and responded to the checkpoint.

Thursday's gun marks the 22nd firearm found in the carry-on of a passenger leaving the Boise Airport this year, surpassing last year's total of 16 guns for the entire year.

The TSA says officers nationwide have found more than 2,600 guns in carry-on luggage in 2017.

The agency issued a reminder that guns, ammunition, gun parts and realistic-looking replicas of firearms are banned from carry-on luggage. These items can be transported in checked luggage, as long as the owner declares them to the airline at the ticket counter, and follows TSA procedure.

Anyone who attempts to bring a firearm through an airport checkpoint - even by accident - can face state and local charges, as well as a fine of up to $7,500.

Travelers are strongly encouraged to check the contents of their carry-on luggage to make sure it does not contain prohibited items before heading to the airport.

