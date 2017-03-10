2 escape early-morning fire in Caldwell

(Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

CALDWELL -- No one was hurt when a Caldwell home caught fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters say the blaze started at about 3 a.m. at a house on Iowa Avenue. Both people inside got out safely.

Officials determined the fire started behind the garage, then spread into the attic. A portion of the outside of the home was also left charred.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading further, and extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KTVB