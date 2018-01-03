2 die in Payette house fire

(Photo: KTVB fire)

PAYETTE -- Two people died in a house fire in Payette, the Payette County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Coroner Keith Schuller said the fire happened Wednesday morning on South 19th Street in Payette. Both victims were adults, he said.

The victims' names have not yet been released. Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

The fire's cause remains under investigation, and the fire marshal is on scene now.

A KTVB crew is currently en route to Payette. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

