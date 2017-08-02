18-month-old boy disappears from Nampa yard; search underway

Mason Cunningham (Photo: Canyon County Sheriff's Office)

NAMPA -- A search is underway for a toddler who went missing from his home in Nampa Tuesday night.

Eighteen-month-old Mason Cunningham was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. in the yard of his home in the 6800 block of Ustick Road, near the 11th Avenue North extension.

The boy had been outside with a relative, officials say. The family member went around the house to change irrigation. By the time that person returned a few minutes later, Mason was gone.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, with help from other local agencies and volunteers. Searchers are focusing on Ten Mile Creek, which runs near the home.

"The Sheriff’s Office is aware many people will likely volunteer to assist in the search," the sheriff's office wrote in a release. "We would ask for everyone to be cautious of water conditions and if anything is located to immediately contact officers on scene or call 911."

Officials brought in a Meridian Police tracking dog in hopes of finding Mason, but were unsuccessful.

The child is about 2’5” tall with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top and blue pinstriped shorts.

An AMBER Alert has not been issued in the case. KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for details.

