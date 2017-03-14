$1.7M decision reached in Ada County wrongful termination case

Rich Wright (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - A former Ada County employee's wrongful termination suit against the county ended Tuesday afternoon with a jury's unanimous decision - to the tune of $1.7 million.

Rich Wright was suing the county after he was let go from his job with the Ada County Commission in 2013.

He says it happened after he investigated a harassment claim on a former commission employee who was a friend of two of the commissioners.

RELATED: Ada County whistleblower trial underway

Shortly after that his job was eliminated.

He was asking for $1.5 million.

Ada County argued that Wright was let go because of a restructuring of the Ada County Commission Department.

On Tuesday night, Wright's attorney - Eric Rossman - told KTVB the result of the trial sends a "strong message to Ada County that this type of conduct will not be permitted."

KTVB reached out to the county Tuesday night but wasn't able to connect with anyone there. There's no word on whether they will appeal the decision.

© 2017 KTVB-TV