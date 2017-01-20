17-year-old Idaho Falls girl gone missing in Boise

17-year-old Reanna was last seen Sunday near a Boise hotel. (Photo: Boise Police Department)

BOISE - The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old girl.

They say Reanna is from Idaho Falls and was visiting Boise with her family when she went missing.

Reanna was last seen Sunday morning at a hotel near W. Overland Road and S. Vinnell Way.

Police say she has ties to Nampa and northern Idaho.

Reanna’s information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center, a database that alerts law enforcement across the U.S. that she’s missing.

Reanna is 5-foot-4 and about 113 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. This photo was taken just a few days before she went missing.

Officers are concerned for her safety. Anyone with information about Reanna’s whereabouts should contact police.

