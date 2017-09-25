15 years of Serving Up Wishes at Boise State

Boise State football players were among the athletes who helped raise money to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses on Monday night during Serving Up Wishes. (Photo: Mark Johnson/KTVB)

BOISE - Boise State athletes were rocking the Stueckle Center Monday night at Albertsons Stadium.

The annual Serving Up Wishes took the room by storm, with 80 Boise State athletes competing for Wish Bucks that will be turned into cash to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This is the 15th year that Boise State athletics has partnered with Make-A-Wish Idaho for this fundraiser. Make-A-Wsh honored the athletic department by presenting their 2017 Community Support Award.

They have set a goal of granting 93 wishes in the next year. That would be the most the organization has granted in it's 31-year history of putting smiles on the faces of deserving kids.

There are more than 150 kids in Idaho who are eligible, so Monday's event will go a long way to helping Make-A-Wish accomplish their goal.

