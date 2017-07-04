15-year-old girl shot in the leg

BOISE - A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the leg Sunday night.

The girl told Ada County deputies that she was walking on Ustick Road between Ten Mile and Black Cat roads around midnight when she was struck by a bullet after a car drove by.

The girl did not call 911 after the incident.

Deputies began their investigation after getting a report that a girl was being treated for a bullet wound to her leg at a local emergency room. Investigators are still trying to determine if the girl's story is accurate.

The girl was treated at the hospital and released. Her injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

