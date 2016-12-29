13-year-old boy recovering after being run over by truck

Ethan (Photo: Courtesy of Chad Woolner)

A 13-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after a dangerous game in the snow put him in the hospital just two days before Christmas. Meridian Police say the boy, who family has identified as Ethan Muhlestein, was taking turns with two other friends burying themselves in the snow, when a construction worker accidentally ran over the boy because he couldn't see him.

"I do know that he doesn't remember much of anything," Ethan's uncle Chad Woolner said.

The sheriff's office says the construction worker was driving around the site near the intersection of Chinden Boulevard and Fox Run making sure it was secure before heading home, that's when he accidentally ran over the boy.

"When I got there, there was still a lot of unknown, we didn't know exactly what was going on," Woolner said.

Ethan's aunt and uncle are speaking on behalf of the family, and they tell KTVB their nephew underwent hours of surgery Friday night.

"The pressure from the truck and the tire caused the other side of his head to split open and lacerated a lung," Ethan's aunt Amber Woolner said.

Up until Saturday, the family wasn't sure if Ethan was going to make it, as they didn't know the full extent of all his injuries.

"My honest initial reaction was I was extremely fearful that my sister-in-law was going to deal with the death of her son right before Christmas," Chad said.

Over the last few days, thankfully Ethan has improved, but still has months of physical therapy to go.

"The doctors, from what we've heard, are hopeful for a full recovery, but again there is still quite a bit of uncertainty to that," Chad said.

The family says an off-duty sheriff deputy was nearby sledding with his kids when Ethan’s friends came running up to him.

"He was able to get him help right away and start CPR to essentially help save him until the ambulance could come," Amber said.

Ethan's family says this accident could have been much worse had nobody been around.

"I would definitely advise all children who are going to play out in the snow to go in groups so that there's safety in numbers," Amber said.

Chad and Amber have set up a GoFundMe account to help their extended family.

