1150 without power after pickup hits power poles in Nampa

Outage (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA -- Crews are working to restore electricity to more than a thousand homes after a crash damaged two power poles in Nampa Tuesday morning.

Nampa Police say the wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m. north of the Middleton Road/Smith Avenue intersection.

A pickup truck driven by a Nampa man veered off the road and sheared through one power pole before hitting a second pole. The driver was not hurt, and was released after he was cited for inattentive driving.

A total of 1150 homes are currently affected by the outage. Idaho Power is working to repair the damaged lines, and estimates power will be back on by 10 a.m.

Middleton Road is blocked in both directions between Smith Avenue and West Kipling Way while crews work. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

