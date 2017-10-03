104 Idaho schools walk for new PE equipment

Taft Elementary School is taking part in the mayor's walking challenge. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Elementary schools around Idaho are competing for new PE equipment.

The top 50 schools in the fourth annual Mayor's School Walking Challenge will receive the funding.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter took a walk with students at Taft Elementary School.

The competition will be decided by which school's students log the most miles in the month of October, during school hours and on school grounds.

“We want kids to understand that lifetime fitness is such an important thing for them,” said Taft Elementary Principal Tim Lowe. ‘We endorse it with our staff anyways in what we call Fit Friday - teachers dress down once a month.”

The mayor of the city where students log the most miles, on average, will win money to buy new equipment for a city park.

The challenge is sponsored by St. Luke's Health System, High Five, the Idaho Dairy Council, and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

