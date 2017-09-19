1 shot in confrontation with Boise Police

(Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- One person was taken to the hospital after being shot by Boise Police officers during a confrontation in a Boise parking lot.

Officers were called out to the Jack in the Box on Fairview Avenue and Maple Grove Road just before midnight.

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said the officers were sent out on a call of two people "acting suspiciously" inside the building. Once officers arrived, a male suspect took off running, he said.

"Officers pursued the suspect through several parking lots, behind businesses, at which point the suspect displayed a handgun," Bones said.

Officers were able to contain the suspect to a parking lot several businesses down on Fairview Avenue.

"Subsequent to a confrontation, the officers were forced to fire at the subject," Bones said.

The injured person was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police declined to release his condition, and its unclear whether his wounds are life-threatening.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, although one officer suffered a slight injury while chasing after the suspect, Bones said.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the shooting. The injured suspect's name has not yet been released.

Fairview Avenue was shut down between Mitchell Street and Maple Grove Road as investigators worked, but has since been reopened.

