1 hurt in rollover in Caldwell High parking lot

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in the parking lot of Caldwell High School.

Idaho State Police say 33-year-old Nathan Ritter of Caldwell drove into the lot at about 7:02 p.m. Tuesday when he entered the lot and hit a curb. His Buick Skylark rolled, throwing Ritter from the car.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. Ritter was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have not released how fast Ritter was driving when he hit the curb.

The wreck remains under investigation.

