Law enforcement surround the scene of a deputy-involved shooting on West Granger Avenue in Boise. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE -- One man has been shot by Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies serving a warrant in Boise.

The shooting happened in the 9900 block of West Granger Avenue at about 12:15 p.m.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown. One other man is also in custody, according to authorities.

Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett told KTVB deputies with the ACTION team were serving the warrant at a home when they got into an altercation with someone inside the house.

Shots were exchanged, he said, and one of the suspects was hit. No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

The injured man has been taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The man who was shot is the only person who fired at deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting sparked a large police presence in the neighborhood, with several streets blocked off.

Bartlett said shortly before 2 p.m. that the investigation has been turned over to the Critical Incident Task Force, led by Boise Police. The three deputies involved in the shooting are no longer out at the scene.

Both the injured man and the other suspect in custody were wanted on felony warrants, Bartlett said. Their names have not been released.

KTVB has a crew on the scene working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

Deputies serving a felony warrant at a home in 9900 blk of W Granger in Boise involved in a shooting. One suspect transported by ambulance. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) March 28, 2017

No other injuries reported in the critical incident on W Granger. The scene is still active and secured. A CITF investigation is underway. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) March 28, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV