1 hospitalized in Hill Road crash

EAGLE -- One person was taken to the hospital after a three-car wreck in Eagle Tuesday.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Hill Road and Highway 55.

One of the cars involved was up onto its side in the collision, and appears to be sandwiched between the other two vehicles. The severity of the hospitalized person's injuries is unknown.

Westbound traffic on Hill Road was blocked for about an hour. The damaged vehicles were towed away, and all lanes are now clear.

