1 dead in Jerome County crash

HAZELTON, Idaho - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jerome County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on an Interstate 84 frontage road east of Hazelton.

According to Idaho State Police, 34-year-old Armando Cervantes Estrada, of Hazelton, was driving westbound on E 9990 S when his GMC Denali crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by Omar Ramirez Ortiz.

Ramirez Ortiz died at the scene from his injuries. Cervantes Estrada was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

Police say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Both lanes of the frontage road were blocked for more than three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

