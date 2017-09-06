1 dead in Federal Way motorcycle wreck

BOISE -- A motorcycle rider was killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Boise.

The wreck happened at 5:45 a.m. in the intersection of Federal Way and Broadway Avenue. Boise Police say the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle, and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

The offramp from Broadway Avenue to Federal Way is currently blocked, and drivers should avoid the area. Officers are on scene now investigating.

The name of the motorcycle rider has not yet been released.

