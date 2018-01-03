1 dead in Caldwell SUV rollover

Idaho State Police (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- One person was killed in an overnight crash on I-84 in Caldwell.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday near Exit 29.

According to Idaho State Police, 20-year-old Ilija Matunovic of Moab, Utah was headed east on the interstate when he apparently lost control.

Matunovic's SUV swerved through the median and rolled, coming to rest in the westbound lanes.

A passenger sitting in the backseat of the SUV was thrown from the vehicle as it overturned. That person died at the scene, police say.

Matunovic and another passenger, 42-year-old Daniel S. Vijil of Blanding, Utah, were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

According to ISP, both men who survived were wearing their seatbelts when the rollover happened. The person killed was not.

The victim's name and age has not yet been released.

Westbound I-84 was blocked for three-and-a-half hours. The crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 KTVB-TV