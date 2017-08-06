1 dead after rollover crash on I-84 in Elmore County

Police lights (Photo: KTVB)

MOUNTAIN HOME - An Oregon man died at a hospital after a rollover crash along Interstate 84 in Elmore County early Sunday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, 61-year-old Charles Williams of Coos Bay, Oregon, was driving east in an SUV when he drove off the left shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled, coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Williams was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he later died.

Police have not said what factors may have contributed to the crash.

